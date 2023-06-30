State BC Commission urge instant action on Rohini Commission Report

♦ Also urges the chairman to take the issue to the Central Government for its immediate implementation and asked to increase the creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao on Thursday demanded the National BC Commission Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir to take instant action on Rohini Commission on categorisation of sub-castes issues to contain further damage caused to these sections.

Krishna Mohan Rao met Gangaram Ahir at Begumpet and discussed at length several nagging issues and sought his intervention to resolve them immediately. He reiterated the importance and urgency of taking up the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) which would contribute to the progress of the OBC sections in all respects. He also urged the chairman to take the issue to the Central Government for its immediate implementation and asked to increase the creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The Chairman State BC Commission also brought to his notice that the DOPT guidelines for review of non-creamy layer income ceiling every three years has not been considered, and flouting of the rule by the Union government is inappropriate and the National Commission should take immediate action in this regard.

He also pointed out that though there has been 27 per cent reservation for OBCs during the last 30 years, for varied reasons the posts under various categories could not be filled up resulting in large vacancies. This necessitates filling up of the vacancies through a backlog method to do justice to these OBC sections.