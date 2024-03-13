State emblem, statue will mirror aspirations of people: Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday has said that the State emblem, statue and State song reflect the democratic aspirations of the people and imbibe the culture and traditions of the State. The Deputy CM reiterated that the symbols of feudalism, autocracy and dictatorship should have no place in the emblem.

The cabinet sub-committee to finalise the emblem, statue and song headed by the Deputy Chief Minister held its first meeting here on Tuesday. The committee members Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Seethakka and Konda Surekha also participated in the meeting. He observed that the statue should reflect the common women of the State.

Regarding the song, he said that the noted poet Andesri would be invited and explained to take up certain modifications to the “Jaya Jaya Hey” song to reflect the contemporary times. The deputy CM directed the officials to shortlist eminent artists and intellectuals and explain the concept so that they can come up with designs for the emblem and statue.

Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy suggested the emblem should contain replicas of Nagarjunasagar dam and other such important iconic images. Konda Surekha felt that the state emblem should be redesigned without hurting the sentiments of any community or section and by carrying forward the opinion of majority people. Similarly, the state song should represent all the districts. Minister Seethakka suggested the statue should be redesigned to reflect the image of Telangana women depicting the culture and traditional values.

Secretary (Political) Raghunandan Rao, Secretary Tourism and culture Sailaja Ramiyyar, Commissioner I&PR Hanumantha Rao, Director Protocol Arvinder Singh and other officials also attended the meeting.