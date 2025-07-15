State govt ready to roll out ‘TG Nutrition Plan’ soon

Hyderabad: With an aim to have a nutritious Telangana, the government would soon be announcing a ‘Telangana Nutrition Plan’ to ensure healthy and nutritious food to the Anganwadi centers.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Dhanasri Anusuya (Seethakka) said the government was working in a mission mode with the aim of building a nutritious Telangana. She called on everyone to participate in building a strong and healthy Telangana. She said that a nutritious Telangana would be possible only through collective efforts. She said that Telangana Anganwadi centers would be developed as a model for the country as per the ideas of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. She said that Anganwadi services will be further improved in line with the Telangana Rising-2047 document.

A state-level meeting on strengthening Anganwadi services, improving nutrition among children, and participation of women self-help groups was organised by the Telangana State Women and Child Welfare Department.

In this meeting, representatives of government sector organizations working on nutrition such as the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Indian Institute of Millet Research, CFTRI (Mysore), AIIMS, ICRISAT, UNICEF, voluntary organizations such as Pratham, Andhra Mahila Sabha, HARMAN, Bala Raksha Bharati, and senior officials of various welfare departments, civil supplies, education department, TG Foods, SERP, and I&PR departments, who were acting as line departments in providing nutrition, participated and shared their valuable opinions.

After listening to their opinions, experiences, and ideas, Seethakka clarified that Telangana was the only state that provides 200 ml of Vijaya milk per day to Anganwadi beneficiaries, nutritious peanuts and cereal bars to teenage girls, and egg biryani twice a week. Seethakka said that based on the opinions and experiences of experts, an action plan for a nutritious Telangana would be formulated and implemented. She said that while the supply of nutritious eggs in Anganwadis in BJP-ruled states was stopped special programs were implemented in Telangana to provide nutrition to children, pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls. She said that the issue of providing nutrition to all age groups was under consideration based on the advice of experts.

She revealed that mobile Anganwadis would be introduced in areas where there was no construction facility. She said that organizations like NAAC and GEN NTU were preparing models.