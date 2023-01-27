Stephen Ravindra unfurls National Flag at Cyberabad CPO

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, IPS, on Thursday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at Cyberabad CP office.

The CP paid homage to the portraits of the great men, who departed and remembered their great sacrifices. The CP extended his greetings to the Police personnel and citizens on the occasion. The CP said, "Our Constitution came into being on this very day in the year 1950. Exactly 73 years ago, India became a Republic where people are supreme and have the collective power to shape their destiny. This is the day to celebrate our democratic ideals and be proud of its cherished history. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar and other architects of our Constitution".

Jt CP Avinash Mohanty, IPS, Jt CP Traffic Narayan Naik, IPS, DCP Traffic T Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Madhapur DCP Shilpavalli, DCP Shamshabad Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DCP Kavitha Dara, DCP Admn Indira, DCP Lavanya, DCP Cyber Crimes Ritiraj, IPS, ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, Ministerial Staff, and other officers of the Cyberabad Police were present.