Steps afoot to ensure women’s safety, combat crime : Rachakonda top cop

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has emerged as a beacon of progress in addressing crucial issue of women’s safety and combating crime. With a firm commitment to community policing, the Commissionerate has implemented a series of flagship programmes that have garnered acclaim not only within Telangana but also on a national and international scale.





Hans India’s Akhil Kumar speaks to D S Chauhan, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate who gave a detailed insight into various measures being taken to address the cybercrime, women safety and other issues.



As per crime report 2022, cybercrime rate in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has increased by nearly 19 percent, what measures are being taken to curb it?





The increase in cybercrime incidents can be viewed as a positive sign, as it indicates that more citizens are reporting such crimes. In response, we have implemented various measures and initiatives to address cybercrime effectively. For instance, we launched the End Cyber Stalking programme and conducted several awareness programmes to educate the public about cyber threats. Our aim is to encourage individuals to report incidents without hesitation, fostering an environment of increased awareness. By doing so, we strive to minimise the cybercrime rate and maintain better control over such incidents.



What preventive measure are being taken to avoid road accidents as there has been a 19 percent increase in accidents in 2022?





We have one of the largest road networks, spanning over 200km of highways. This extensive network includes three major national highways, totaling over 1000km. Geographically, ours is the largest road network in the country. With the presence of highways, vehicles can travel at high speed, which has prompted us to prioritise road safety measures. In recent times, we have been actively addressing road safety concerns through a systematic approach. We analyse each accident-prone spot and map areas where two or more fatal road accidents taken place. A dedicated team will visit these locations to identify the underlying problems causing the accidents. If there are any engineering corrections required, we collaborate with the engineering branch to address them. Additionally, if enforcement measures are necessary, we ensure their implementation.



Our major goal is to significantly reduce the number of accidents on our roads. By scientifically analysing accident data, making necessary changes, and enhancing enforcement of strict rules, we aim to create safer roads for all.

What measures are being taken to promote community policing and strengthen the trust between the police force and citizens of Rachakonda? Also, share any recent success story on community policing?





Community policing has always been a fundamental aspect of the Telangana State Police’s approach, earning us the reputation of being people friendly. We not only focus on crime detection but also actively engage with the community to understand their needs and keep them informed about emerging crime trends.



One recent example of our successful community programme is the Anti Cyber Stalking programme. We initiated this programme in a college, where over 1,000 students participated, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Since then, we have expanded the programme to 35 colleges, benefiting approximately 30,000 students. Through these sessions, we educate students about various safety measures and precautions they can take in the digital world.

In rural areas, our constables are actively involved in spreading awareness. They move around in autos with informative boards, highlighting the types of crimes occurring in the area and suggesting basic precautions that residents can take. Additionally, we are continuously working to enhance traffic awareness among the public and have established partnerships with corporate entities to address their specific security concerns.

By actively engaging with the community, raising awareness, and providing necessary education, we aim to combat cybercrime and ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

Would you agree that many municipality related problems are connected to law enforcement? Are there any plans to involve the civic bodies in enforcing law?





Civic enforcement operates in a distinct realm, primarily focusing on the regulation of buildings and other public properties. When it comes to criminal activities governed by the Indian Penal Code (IPC), particularly in localities, it falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the police. However, there are several areas where close collaboration between different entities is essential.



For instance, we work closely with the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) on traffic-related matters. While the enforcement aspect remains the responsibility of the police, we coordinate with the GHMC on issues such as engineering defects at junctions or the implementation of improvement works, such as the construction of skywalks. We engage in discussions regarding the optimal location for such projects and address any execution challenges that may arise. Moreover, when it comes to significant decisions like the installation and maintenance of traffic signals, we work in close partnership with the relevant stakeholders.

What steps are being taken to curb crime against women with your Commissionerate limits?

We take great pride in our flagship programmes that have garnered widespread appreciation, not only within Telangana but also on a national and even international level. One such programme is the SHE Teams, initiated by the State, which has achieved remarkable success. Another flagship initiative, widely acclaimed across India and even mentioned in other countries, is the Bharosa Centres. In addition to these, we recently inaugurated five Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women. These centres cater not only to matrimonial issues but also provide counseling and support for women facing various challenges. Since I assumed my position five months ago, prioritising the safety and security of women has been a key focus of our day-to-day policing.

We firmly believe that security should not only exist but also be felt in the hearts of everyone. Our SHE Teams, dedicated to the security of women have been highly active. Personally, I have been involved in counseling over 200 individuals who were found engaging in teasing behavior. We counsel and warn them, and our SHE Teams conduct daily dacoit operations at metro rail junctions and colleges, discreetly ensuring the safety of women. We also recognise the need to address online security concerns as well. Incidents of harassment and exploitation often occur through online interactions, where individuals initially establish friendly connections but later misuse them. We take such complaints seriously, maintaining the confidentiality of victims’ identities while apprehending the accused.