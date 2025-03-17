Students must pay attention to their health

Moinabad: The Educational Director of the State Health department, Dr A Narendra Kumar, stated that students should pay attention to health along with education.

He was speaking during the 25th anniversary celebrations of Bhaskara Educational Institutions at Yenkapally on Saturday evening. Narendra Kumar said that students need nutritious food, adequate sleep and exercise.

He said that if there is perseverance and hard work, it would pave the way for a golden future. Later, medals were given to the students. College Secretary Krishna Rao, BMC Director Deepika and others participated in the programme.