  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Students of Rockwoods School showcase unity in diversity

Students of Rockwoods School showcase unity in diversity
x
Highlights

Rockwoods School marked Children’s Day with a vibrant cultural panorama, “An Unbroken View”, showcasing students’ diverse talents.

Hyderabad: Rockwoods School marked Children’s Day with a vibrant cultural panorama, “An Unbroken View”, showcasing students’ diverse talents.

Students took centre stage, displaying their skills in music, dance, speech, and skits. Teachers also joined in, delivering energetic performances that left the students enthralled.

Chairman Raman Naidu, CEO Subrahmanyam Rangineni, and Principal Padma Iyengar graced the occasion, and praised the students’ creativity and dedication.

“This celebration embodies the spirit of unity and diversity, fostering a sense of community among our students,” said Padma Iyengar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick