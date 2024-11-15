Students of Rockwoods School showcase unity in diversity

Hyderabad: Rockwoods School marked Children’s Day with a vibrant cultural panorama, “An Unbroken View”, showcasing students’ diverse talents.

Students took centre stage, displaying their skills in music, dance, speech, and skits. Teachers also joined in, delivering energetic performances that left the students enthralled.

Chairman Raman Naidu, CEO Subrahmanyam Rangineni, and Principal Padma Iyengar graced the occasion, and praised the students’ creativity and dedication.

“This celebration embodies the spirit of unity and diversity, fostering a sense of community among our students,” said Padma Iyengar.