Sunshine Bone & Joint Institute becomes India’s first robotic joint replacement centre of excellence

Hyderabad: Sunshine Bone & Joint Institute, part of the KIMS Group of Hospitals, has been recognised by Stryker as India’s first ‘Centre of Excellence’ for robotic joint replacement surgery. The distinction acknowledges the institute’s leadership in robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgery, clinical innovation, and surgeon training.

Announcing the achievement, Dr AV Gurava Reddy, Managing Director of KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, said the recognition reflects the team’s excellence in robotic knee and hip replacements, research, and commitment to quality. He added that this milestone is a moment of pride for Hyderabad and the Telugu states.

KIMS Group Chairman and Managing Director Dr B Bhaskar Rao said KIMS has consistently championed advanced technologies to make high-quality healthcare affordable.

Stryker India Vice President Aman Rishi cited Sunshine’s record of over 10,000 robotic joint surgeries and significant research contributions.

Dr Gurava Reddy noted that robotic surgeries at Sunshine cost under Rs 4 lakh--less than half the price in major metros--ensuring accessibility while maintaining world-class standards.