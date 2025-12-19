Suo motu case against ‘The Raja Saab’ organisers after actress mobbed

Hyderabad: Following an incident where actress Nidhhi Agerwal was surrounded by fans during a song launch event for the film The Raja Saab at Lulu Mall on Wednesday, a significant controversy has erupted. The KPHB police registered a suo motu case on Thursday against the event organisers and the mall management, citing the lack of prior permission as the primary violation.

A massive crowd of fans gathered at the mall on Wednesday night for the launch. However, the programme descended into chaos when the actress was mobbed while attempting to leave the premises. Videos that have since gone viral on social media show the actor struggling to move through a dense throng as fans crowded her to take photographs and interact. She was seen surrounded on all sides, finding it difficult to reach her vehicle as her personal space was repeatedly breached.

Security personnel were eventually seen escorting her to her car. In the footage, a visibly shaken Nidhhi Agerwal can be heard saying, "Oh my God, what is this?" after reaching safety. According to the police, the unexpected surge of fans led to extreme congestion and a total breakdown of security arrangements.

KPHB Inspector S Rajashekar Reddy confirmed that the organisers failed to obtain the necessary legal clearance to conduct the gathering. "A case is being registered against the mall management and the event organisers for holding the programme without permission," he stated. Police have launched an investigation to identify specific failures in crowd control and security.

The incident has sparked a heated debate regarding celebrity safety and public event management. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada condemned the behaviour on X, stating: "Pack of men are behaving worse than hyenas. Put ‘like-minded’ men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this."