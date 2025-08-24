Supply full quota to State, RFCL told

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the non-receipt of 62,473 metric tons of urea quota, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao told RFCL and NFCL that the full quota must be supplied without further delay and that fertiliser distribution should be carried out immediately to prevent any disruption to agricultural activities in the State.

He met with RFCL CEO Alok Singhal and NFCL Telangana Sales Manager Rajesh at the Secretariat on Saturday to address the delayed urea supply to the State.

During the meeting, the Minister urged both RFCL and NFCL to expedite the delivery process, suggesting that at least 50 per cent of the pending quota be dispatched within the week.

The Minister also provided an update on current fertiliser stocks, stating that 42,000 metric tons of urea are presently available in the State, with an additional 6,543 metric tons expected to arrive today.

Furthermore, another 37,877 metric tons are scheduled to be delivered in phases by the end of the month.

Reassuring the farming community, Minister Tummala noted that ongoing consultations are being held to monitor and manage the supply chain effectively. He urged farmers not to worry, affirming the government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to essential agricultural inputs.