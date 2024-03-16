Support BJP, Modi in ensuing ‘Dharma Yuddha’: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy--who inaugurated multiple development projects in several divisions of the Secundrabad Parliament constituency over the past two days--on Friday appealed to people to support the party to strengthen PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Expressing confidence that the party will win majority LS seats in Telangana, Reddy said the party will defeat the Majlis and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Dubbing the ensuing elections a Dharma Yuddha, he said the party under Modi has been working for the country and welfare of people, besides, enhancing its image in the world. "We will work with more dedication in serving the country in next five years; the NDA is working hard to win 400 LS seats.

The Secundrabad MP said people cutting across all sections and classes wanted Modi's leadership for third time. He said no other party could present an alternative to Modi before people to lead the country.

As underlined by the PM Reddy said the party will focus on working for welfare of women, young people, farmers and the poor during the third term.

Reddy, who inaugurated 30 development works on Thursday, went on to launch more works on Friday.

He inaugurated a borewell in Sanathnagar division, Mysamma temple and dedicated an ARO plant in Ameerpet division, a park in SR Nagar, an open gym in an apartment in Begumpet division, an open gym in Bansilalpet division, Monda Market division and Gasmandi sports grounds. He launched development works in Sainagar, Tarnaka, Lalapet and Vinobhanagar in Kondareddi Colony Park, Venkateswara division and Jubilee Hills division.