Suraj Bhan Silver Hub Opens in Banjara Hills Showcasing Timeless Silver Artistry

Suraj Bhan Silver Hub, a premier silver-exclusive showroom, was inaugurated in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, by chairpersons Om Prakash and Kamala Bai Goel.

The store beautifully blends traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance, offering an extensive collection of silver jewellery, utensils, pooja items, furniture, and corporate gifts priced from ₹1,000 to ₹5,00,000.

The launch featured a stunning fashion show highlighting the intricate artistry of Suraj Bhan’s silver creations. Rooted in a 100-year legacy, the Silver Hub continues the brand’s commitment to authenticity and quality, celebrating Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage through exquisite silver masterpieces.