Surgical skill lab set up at Osmania Medical College

Koti: Osmania Medical College on Tuesday got its first-ever surgical skill lab, giving a much-needed fillip to boosting the practical knowledge of young doctors.

Post-graduate students who are upcoming ortho surgeons will be taught several surgical procedures on saw bone models, such as hip and knee replacements, arthroscopic procedures, which gives real-time experiences to them. Such training before surgery will give overall appreciation and understanding of surgery and improves surgical skills of junior doctors.

The lab was inaugurated by Dr Y Thimma Reddy and Dr Shashikala Reddy, the principal and the HOD Orthopaedics. Under the guidance of superintendent Dr Nagendar. Professors Dr Veera Reddy, Dr GRK, Dr Krishna Reddy and Dr Ravi Kiran demonstrated total knee replacement to post-graduate students of the department.

"The skill lab is to enhance patient safety by providing a simulated environment where students can learn and advance their technical skills prior to performing procedures on a patient. It also serves as a training field for surgeons to master some challenges in operation room," said Dr Thimma Reddy.

Osmania JUDA president Dr P Rohith praised Dr Reddy for taking the initiative to open the lab. He said training surgeries on saw bone models will reduce mistakes of surgeons and increases their skill and confidence. This will not only improve our surgical skill, but also gives clarity and understanding of a topic which is helpful academically, he added.

The entire unit of the department expressed pleasure to have a skill laboratory for learning in a better way.