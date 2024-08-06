Swachadanam–Pachadanam: Clean & green drive takes off, 34,000 saplings distributed

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday has launched its city-wide initiative, ‘Swachadanam – Pachadanam’ (cleanliness-greenery), a five-day programme to enhance cleanliness and greenery in the city. On the first day, the initiative targets the cleaning of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and addresses improper garbage disposal by identifying households and establishments, and plantations.

On Monday, the programme was held on the clearing of all GVPs, C&D waste and rationalisation and attachment of SAT drivers to households and ensured that Litter free roads at all the main roads. Also created a market area committee and ensured zero waste in markets. As many as 34,719 plants were distributed and 9,415 saplings were planted. Over 2,098 metres of medians plantations and 36.7 km avenue plantation were taken up.

As part of the cleanliness-greenness programme launched across the state on Monday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi formally launched the campaign in NBT Nagar. The Mayor said, “We are working to increase the greenery and cleanliness in the city, and making efforts to make the city a clean, healthy and pleasant city.”

Amrapali Kata said to increase the greenery and cleanliness in the city, beautification and cleanliness works are being carried out for five days till August 9. She urged the people not to throw the garbage on the roads and open areas. She also said that measures were taken for mosquito prevention and to control vector-borne disease and urged to observe Friday as a dry day.

As per the GHMC, the officers visited a total 340 colonies across the city and lifted garbage of 1,104 tonnes per day (TPD) and C&D waste of 800 TPD was lifted. As many as 373 SATs are attached to households, RWAs, and commercial establishments. 28 GVPs were eliminated and 1080 GVPs were cleared. 124 community halls, 127 education institutions, 50 graveyards, 21 railway tracks were cleaned.

Over 29.447 kms of desilting of drains were carried out and filled 245 potholes. Related to health, anti-larva operations were covered in 58,809 houses, fogging in 211 colonies and at 9 lakes. Over 464 stray dogs were sterilized and identified 150 unsterilized dogs. Also, found 136 people feeding dogs at 150 feeding areas.

In lakes, over 16.7 TPD of solid waste and 6.7 TPD C&D waste was removed from lakes and waterbodies, and 40 GVPs were also cleared. Moreover, 354 awareness meetings on digital door numbering, 193 SLF meetings were conducted.