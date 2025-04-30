‘Switch off lights’ as protest against Waqf Act today: AIMPLB, Owaisi

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which has launched a nationwide campaign against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, has called for a ‘Batti Gul’ protest on April 30. Member of AIMPLB, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged people of Hyderabad to switch off lights in their homes and commercial establishments for 15 minutes at 9 pm on Wednesday, in protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Under the protest launched by AIMPLB against Waqf Amendment Act, a programme has been launched to ‘switch off lights’ from 9 pm to 9:15 pm on April 30 to register protest against the Act. “I appeal to the people to take part in this protest by switching off the lights of their houses/shops so that we can send a message to PM Modi that this Act is a violation of fundamental rights,” Asad appealed.

The MP said that all of you give a message that this black law has been made against fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution’s Articles 14, 15, 25 and 26. “The government is interfering in the religious board of the Muslims through this Act,” he said.

He appealed to people to register their protest against the ‘black legislation’ which has been enacted in violation of the Indian Constitution.

This decision followed a massive public rally titled ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ held recently in Hyderabad, in collaboration with the AIMIM. The rally saw participation from thousands of people, along with representatives from several political parties including the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and other parties. At the massive public meeting held at AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam on April 19, the Board announced that it would embark on a series of protests in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, the Board will organise a series of campaigns including Round table meetings, women public gatherings at Eidgah Bilali, human chain protests, and sit-in protests.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President’s assent on April 5, after which it became law. However, several people, including Asaduddin Owaisi, have challenged the law in the Supreme Court.