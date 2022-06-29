T-Hub2 sees impressive array of wealth creators

Hyderabad: The T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao on Tuesday said the T-Hub2 had the largest assembly of wealth creators with the presence of Speaking during the inauguration of the incubator T-Hub2 here on Tuesday, he said the journey of T-Hub phase I was started in 2015 with an area of 70,000 sq ft, but now in phase II, the area is 5,82,000 sq ft.

"We built State-wide, nation-wide global capability and reach. As per a report released in June, Telangana is among top 15 eco-systems worldwide. We have done hard work of getting global brand name.

Rao said there was a pan Indian and global mandate for their initiative. "We have already started an initiative with the government of Odisha for O-hub and are being approached through e-conversation from the governments of Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan."

The governments recognised the power of start-ups and supported around 1,100 start-ups. In ive years 20,000 start-ups would be supported, he added.

T-Hub board chairman Mohan Reddy said during the eight-year history of the incubator a number of initiatives were taken. All of them received great appreciation. The top is T-Hub, started in 2015; it has become an incubator of incubators for corporate innovators. "A place for start-up comes for internationalisation. The government is now providing incentives. A combination of all of this has helped us. We have to ensure teaching has to increase; innovation has to increase. Innovation cell is going to the grassroots as inclusiveness is coming from rural areas," said Reddy.

The Unicorns and the Soonicorns from the city were felicitated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion.

Earlier, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said there were lots of apprehensions when the State was formed, as many doubts were raised. He said IT Minister K T Rama Rao had assured that the industry would be looked after.