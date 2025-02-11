Live
T-JUDA urges for immediate crackdown on quacks
Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) have demanded the state government to show no mercy for quacks and also urged for immediate crackdown on illegal practitioners.
The JUDAs demanded the Department of Health and the Law Department to impose stricter laws, initiate immediate arrests, and take harsher action against these quacks and their supporters. “There will be no leniency! Those who risk innocent lives with their incompetence deserve nothing but the harshest punishment,” they said.
The JUDAs strongly condemns and opposes the ‘disgraceful demands’ of self-proclaimed RMPs and PMPs protesting at Indira Park. These illegal quacks, who have no medical qualification or certification, dare to demand legal recognition to continue playing with innocent lives. Their call to stop raids by the Telangana State Medical Council (TGMC), prevent legal action, and halt arrests was nothing but an audacious attempt to escape accountability for their dangerous, life-threatening practices, they said.