T-SIG announces five-acre block plantation project by Sai Life Sciences

Hyderabad: TheTelangana Social Impact Group(T-SIG), an initiative of the State government that inspires corporates to channelise their CSR efforts towards imminent social and environmental causes, on Sunday announced a five-acre block plantation project by Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisations (CRO-CDMO) and a part of Telangana's vibrant life sciences ecosystem.

Sai Life Sciences is supporting a tree plantation drive of 2,000 saplings and care for them over two years, to help create new green breathing spaces in Greater Hyderabad. Planted in open spaces of the Chilkur Reserve Forest, the project will build a new green belt over an area of five acres and ensure the expansion of the city's green cover, curb pollution, benefit the local community and support the broader environmental goals of combating climate change.

Close to 100 employees of Sai Life Sciences enthusiastically participated in the effort, individually planting saplings along with the Forest department staff taking part in a nature walk guided by them, and collectively taking a pledge to protect earth.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, "as part of T-SIG we are keen to mobilise meaningful CSR projects and initiatives that help us collectively achieve the State's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I would like to thank Sai Life Sciences for their support in this meaningful initiative."

CEO and MD of Sai Life Sciences Krishna Kanumuri said, "our credo as a company is to 'Make it better together'. This initiative is a shining example of how we do it. We are delighted to have this opportunity of infusing green spaces in our beautiful city, supporting the government of Telangana in achieving its environmental goals; above all, strengthening the culture of environmental sensitivity in our teams."