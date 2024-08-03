Take steps to dismantle troll farms targeting journos: FGG to CM

Hyderabad: Pointing out that the attacks on journalists had increased, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Thursday demanded the State government to form a committee to investigate online trolling of journalists, particularly women journalists, and take necessary actions.

Demanding the government to take immediate and decisive action to protect journalists and uphold the principles of free and independent media, the FGG President M Padmanabha Reddy wrote to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stating that safety of journalists and preservation of press freedom were crucial for the health of our democracy.

The FGG president urged the CM to hire experts to identify and dismantle troll farms and uncover the social media connections of political parties and other vested groups. “The political parties must issue ethical guidelines for their social media wings, emphasising the use of appropriate language and constructive political discourse. The IT industry should work to identify and take action against trolls, both named and anonymous, especially those with technical backgrounds. The Telangana Cyber Crime Police and Cyber Security Bureau should respond swiftly to complaints filed by journalists regarding abuse and threats,” he said.

Padmanabha Reddy said that increasing instances of organised online trolling, harassment and physical threats directed at journalists in Telangana were noticed. This malicious trend not only undermines press freedom but also poses a significant threat to the safety and security of journalists who play a vital role in upholding democracy. Journalists in Telugu states were increasingly being targeted through online harassment, trolling and abusive language simply for reporting news, he added.