Talasani inaugurates Lakefront park on Necklace Road

Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated the much-touted Lakefront Park adjacent Jalavihar on Necklace Road.

Developed by HMDAm, the park has come up at a cost of Rs 26.65 crore. By strolling through ‘elevated walkways’ and impressive landscapes, visitors can experience a great view of the lake from the park spread over 10 acres.

This unique recreational area has been developed by spending Rs 22 cr for civil, electrical works and Rs 4.65 cr for landscape greenery.

This is part of the beautification projects being undertaken by HMDA around Hussainsagar.





With four elevated walkways each 110 mt long with ‘Cantilever Jetty’ of 15 mt for view into the lake, this has two mt wide curvilinear (wave) walkway of 240 mt length and 2 mt wide walkway of 690 mt length, connecting all components in the park.

The park will be open to the public from 5.30 am to 1.30 pm at entry cost of Rs 10 for children, Rs 50 for adults and Rs 100 a month for morning walkers.