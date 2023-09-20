Live
- Kunuthuru: Training in Millet recipes concludes
- Puttaparthi: 3 farmers commit suicide
- South Central Railway bags three Energy Efficiency Unit awards from CII
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 20, 2023
- Hyderabad: Milad procession to be taken out on Oct 1
- Hyderabad: Grand Ganesha awards on Sept 30
- Weather update: Rains in AP for three days amid expected low pressure area
- Chittoor: No crackers during Ganesh idols immersion
- Talasani inspects arrangements for Ganesh immersion on PV Marg
- Hyderabad: City soaks in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has directed the officials concerned to take all precautionary measures to ensure the successful conduct of Ganesh immersion.
Srinivas Yadav along with officials inspected the arrangements for the Ganesh immersion on PV Marg at Necklace Road here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Ganesh festival being celebrated in Hyderabad had a special recognition in the country and people from different parts of the country would visit to witness the process of Ganesh immersion on the Tank Bund.
"There are about 90,000 Ganesh Idols to be immersed in the water bodies this year. Arrangements are being made for the immersion without having any problems. Ponds have been set up for the immersion of idols and the security will be enhanced at the immersion areas along the procession routes.
The Ganesh immersion process continues from the third day itself," Srinivas Yadav said.