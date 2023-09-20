Talasani inspects arrangements for Ganesh immersion on PV Marg

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has directed the officials concerned to take all precautionary measures to ensure the successful conduct of Ganesh immersion.

Srinivas Yadav along with officials inspected the arrangements for the Ganesh immersion on PV Marg at Necklace Road here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Ganesh festival being celebrated in Hyderabad had a special recognition in the country and people from different parts of the country would visit to witness the process of Ganesh immersion on the Tank Bund.

"There are about 90,000 Ganesh Idols to be immersed in the water bodies this year. Arrangements are being made for the immersion without having any problems. Ponds have been set up for the immersion of idols and the security will be enhanced at the immersion areas along the procession routes.

The Ganesh immersion process continues from the third day itself," Srinivas Yadav said.