Live
- Valmiki Jayanti celebrated grandly
- Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 in Road Accident—Fans Mourn Punjabi Singer’s Sudden Death
- Strive with dedication and determination to achieve high goals: Minister Farooq
- PIL in SC seeks CBI probe; nationwide drug safety review
- Delhi to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th anniv with series of events
- Collector assures justice to farmers
- Centre allotted Kejriwal bungalow after being rapped by HC: AAP
- 10 tonnes of red sandalwood smuggled from Tirupati seized
- Rekha Government under scrutiny: Delhi eagerly awaits delivery on Budget promises
- UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives in Mumbai for His First Official India Visit
Talla Ajay awarded doctorate by OU
Highlights
Hyderabad: Osmania University has awarded a doctorate to Talla Ajay, a resident of Chennaraopet (Rajiv Nagar Colony) village in Warangal district, in...
Hyderabad: Osmania University has awarded a doctorate to Talla Ajay, a resident of Chennaraopet (Rajiv Nagar Colony) village in Warangal district, in the Department of History.
His research focused on the role of students in the Telangana movement (1956–2014) and was conducted under the supervision of retired Professor Arjun Rao Kutadi, former Head of the History Department, former Principal of the Arts College, Dean of Social Sciences, and current Director of the Telangana State Archaeology Museum & Heritage Department.
Next Story