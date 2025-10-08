Talla Ajay awarded doctorate by OU

Hyderabad: Osmania University has awarded a doctorate to Talla Ajay, a resident of Chennaraopet (Rajiv Nagar Colony) village in Warangal district, in the Department of History.

His research focused on the role of students in the Telangana movement (1956–2014) and was conducted under the supervision of retired Professor Arjun Rao Kutadi, former Head of the History Department, former Principal of the Arts College, Dean of Social Sciences, and current Director of the Telangana State Archaeology Museum & Heritage Department.