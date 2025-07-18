Live
TCEI Honours Event Industry Excellence at 2025 Awards
The Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) hosted the 8th edition of the Design by Raja – TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2025 at Savaaya Convention, Hyderabad. With 100+ awards across four major segments, the event celebrated top talent in Telangana and across India.
Notable recognitions included the ‘Pearl of Hyderabad,’ ‘Gem of India,’ and ‘Jade of Hyderabad’ awards, alongside Lifetime Achievement honours for Surat Singh Malhotra and Kommu Adarsh Kumar. Industry leaders, dignitaries, and performers came together for a night of celebration, creativity, and vibrant performances, reinforcing TCEI’s commitment to event industry excellence.
