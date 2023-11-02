  • Menu
TDP, Congress and BJP leaders joins BRS in Somajiguda

TDP, Congress and BJP leaders joins BRS in Somajiguda
The leaders of TDP, Congress, and BJP parties including Srinath, Rajesh, Sandeep, and other activists from Somajiguda division joined the BRS party in the presence of Somajiguda division, corporator Vanam Sangeeta Yadav and Vanam Srinivas Yadav.

The leaders were welcomed into the party by wrapping a pink scarf

X