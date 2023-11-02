Live
- Sitharaman calls for greater cooperation & investment by Indian firms in Sri Lanka
- EC signs MoU with Education Ministry to spread electoral literacy
- IDF continues to advance in Gaza: Spokesperson
- Delhi Fire Dept prepares for Diwali with 24 Tata Yodha SUV deployments
- TDP, Congress and BJP leaders joins BRS in Somajiguda
- Take govt. schemes to public; LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy
- Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal campaigns, asks people to vote for BRS
- India has commenced welfare projects for Indian-origin Tamils in SL: Sitharaman
- Shami becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cup
- Sitting judge must probe graft in hosting 37th National Games: Goa Congress
Just In
Highlights
The leaders of TDP, Congress, and BJP parties including Srinath, Rajesh, Sandeep, and other activists from Somajiguda division joined the BRS party in the presence of Somajiguda division, corporator Vanam Sangeeta Yadav and Vanam Srinivas Yadav.
The leaders were welcomed into the party by wrapping a pink scarf
The leaders were welcomed into the party by wrapping a pink scarf
