Teachers transferred under GO 317 can apply online from Feb 12: Edn Min Sabita

HYDERABAD: The State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Tuesday said that the teachers would be given the option to submit their applications online from February 12 to 14 regarding the transfers.

She said on Tuesday that a decision to this effect was taken following the directions of the State High Court.

She said services of the teachers while working in erstwhile districts were transferred to other districts as per GO No 317 will be taken into consideration.

The minister held a review meeting with the higher officials of the education department following the interim orders of the State High Court on the issue.

She said that the current process of transfers would continue. However, those transferred under GO.No.317 would be allowed to submit their applications online for three days from February 12 to 14.

She said that the government has taken this decision to do justice to all the teachers and so far scrutiny of 59.000 applications has been completed, she added.