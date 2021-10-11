Team MYSA clinch winner’s trophy 

Hyderabad: In the final of the first edition of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League 2021 organised by the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), Team MYSA clinched the winner's trophy. The league saw a total of 192 golfers from 16 teams compete in an epic battle that commenced on September 19 and concluded on October 9 with the final round. The league was played over eight rounds, in a match play format with five rounds at league stage and three rounds of knock out/playoff matches (quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals). The whole league went off without a hitch despite some adverse weather conditions that affected play on a few days.

Team MYSA clinched the winner's trophy after a phenomenal run and maintaining lead all through the league. Team MYSA, under the leadership of its Captain Madhav Kota who was also adjudged the most valuable player of the league, ended up winning against the best teams. The league saw some great performances from team players, Naveen Gullapalli, Satish and Gaurav Ahluwalia getting crucial points. Some great teamwork from the favourite doubles team Anil Yamani and VVSN Raju pulled off some very crucial games. Shamir, Ajay D and Ajay Vedre had great rounds that gave team MYSA a good start. Young player Abhijay Jaiswal and Vasu Merugu displayed some aggressive golf finishing their singles games with a big margin of 5&4 and 6&5. The icing on the cake was the captain of the team Madhav Kota winning the Most Valuable Player award.

After putting up a tough fight, Glendale Golfers came up runner-up. Speaking at the awards event, team Co-Owner Sachin Thumalla said" from the start of the league we were considered underdogs and not much chance was given to us. Initial wins were written off as luck. But we kept improving and made it to the finals to take on MYSA and came Runners up". He added that Glendale Education, the team's sponsor and co-owner, has always been a champion of sports and winner of Best Sports Services Organisaton 2018.

Despite being the underdogs, the team under the able leadership of Captain Srinivas Aluri and the key players Raj Gaddam, Narahari Varma, KVSN Reddy, Mir Ahmed, Nageshwar Rao pappu, Mumma Reddy, Raghu Alluri, Rama Rao, Venkat Ravilla, Srinivas Sagi played some phenomenal golf rounds in the league and bringing their team.