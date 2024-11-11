TECHTIP pitches for revival of ‘stalled’ scheme for minorities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chamber of Trade and Industries Promotion (TECHTIP) has urged the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, to implement the ‘stalled’ T-Prime scheme meant for encouraging industrialists from minority communities on the lines of the T-Pride scheme of SC and ST industrialists.

The Founder Director of Telangana Chamber of Trade and Industries Promotion (TechTip), Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Riyaz Quadri, urged the CM to make an announcement regarding the scheme on the occasion of Minority Welfare Day being celebrated on Monday. He expressed concern that the T-Prime scheme, which was announced by the previous BRS government eight years ago, has been limited only to paperwork. “Despite the allocation of funds in the State budget, the lack of guidelines had stalled the implementation of the scheme. In spite of the issuance of a memo to the Minority Welfare department to create guidelines for the implementation of the scheme, no concrete action has been taken even after eight years,” he added.

Quadri also pointed out that the Sachar and Ranganath Mishra Committee recommendations highlight that the living conditions of Muslims are worse than those of Dalits. He noted that a significant portion of minorities are employed in transport, hotel, service, and construction sectors, but they lack adequate financial support. Encouraging entrepreneurs in these sectors would help uplift the minority communities, he added.

Quadri appealed to the CM to demonstrate the government's commitment to the welfare of minorities by making an announcement on implementation of the T-Prime scheme at the National Minority Welfare Day event on November 11.