Teenager kidnapped in Hyderabad's Neredmet, rescued

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl has been kidnapped by her Instagram friend from her residence in Neredmet in Hyderabad. The accused, identified as Madhu (25) is a native of Bellary of Karnataka.

The police said that the accused befriended the girl on photo-video sharing platform Instagram and professed his love to her after some time. The girl accepted his proposal after which the accused arrived in Hyderabad to meet her. He went to the girl's home last week and took her to his residence in Bellary.

A missing case has been registered by the police on the complaint of the girl's parents. The police tracked the phone location of the girl and rescued her from the accused. They arrested the Madhu and brought him to Hyderabad. He was sent to judicial remand.

On October 26, a five-year-old boy who went missing on October 15 was found dead. The boy's father received a call on October 23 seeking Rs 15 lakh as ransom for the release of the child. The police tracked the call of the kidnapper and arrested the accused, a teenager from Bihar.