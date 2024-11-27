Live
Telangana: 8 Bikes Destroyed in Massive Fire Accident in Hyderabad
Highlights
Massive fire accident in Hyderabad destroys 8 bikes after a suspected battery explosion.
On Wednesday morning, a large fire broke out in a house in the Vivek Nagar area of Ramantapur in Hyderabad. The fire caused significant damage.
Locals believe that the explosion of a battery-powered bike started the fire, which quickly spread.
Eight other bikes parked nearby were destroyed in the fire.
Authorities found two battery-powered bikes and seven other two-wheelers in the parking lot when the fire began.
Local have acted quickly to control the flames before they spread further.
The Uppal police arrived, registered a case, and began an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
