Telangana: 8 Bikes Destroyed in Massive Fire Accident in Hyderabad

Highlights

Massive fire accident in Hyderabad destroys 8 bikes after a suspected battery explosion.

On Wednesday morning, a large fire broke out in a house in the Vivek Nagar area of Ramantapur in Hyderabad. The fire caused significant damage.

Locals believe that the explosion of a battery-powered bike started the fire, which quickly spread.

Eight other bikes parked nearby were destroyed in the fire.

Authorities found two battery-powered bikes and seven other two-wheelers in the parking lot when the fire began.

Local have acted quickly to control the flames before they spread further.

The Uppal police arrived, registered a case, and began an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

