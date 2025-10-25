Telangana BJP expresses grief, calls for stricter bus safety norms

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leaders expressed grief and outrage over horrific bus accident that claimed many lives when a private bus en route to Bengaluru caught fire.

State BJP President N Ramchander Rao conveyed deep sorrow over the Bengaluru-bound private bus fire incident, in which 19 passengers were tragically burnt alive. In a statement on Friday, Rao urged the government to extend full support to the bereaved families and ensure top-tier medical care for the injured. “This is a heart-wrenching tragedy. The government must act swiftly to help the victims and their families,” he said.

Rao also demanded stringent action against negligent private travel agencies, accusing them of endangering public lives for profit. He called for comprehensive regulatory measures to prevent such catastrophic incidents from recurring. “Lives cannot be gambled away by irresponsible operators. The system must be tightened,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed shock over the deadly bus accident in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. Offering his condolences, he said, “I pray that the souls of the deceased rest in peace. My thoughts are with their families, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay also reacted with anguish, describing the Kurnool accident as “horrific.” He expressed concern over the high death toll and urged authorities to initiate immediate relief operations. “The injured must receive the best possible treatment without delay,” he emphasized.