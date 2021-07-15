Telangana Cabinet clears 56k posts in 28 departments

Hyderabad: The Telangana state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the second day of its meet on Wednesday took several key decisions, including filling up of around 56,000 vacancies in all government departments, promotion of oil palm cultivation, approval of Telangana State Food Processing Policy, Telangana Logistics Policy which aim to promote food processing and e-commerce sectors respectively.

The cabinet gave its nod to fill up 56,000 vacancies in 28 departments. The Home department has the highest number of 21,500 posts, followed by medical and health with 10,000 and higher education with 3,800 vacancies.

Another major decision is to set up food processing units in 10,000 acres by 2024-25. The move is aimed at attracting Rs 25,000 crore investments and providing direct employment to 70,000 and indirect jobs to around 3 lakh people.

In the first phase, 10 zones in 500 to 1,000 acres would be developed. The government will acquire land for these units and investors will be offered plug-and-play facilities to set up industries. Huge incentives such as Rs 2 subsidy on power consumption for five years, 75 per cent reimbursement of interests on loans and 100 per cent reimbursement on market fees, special lands for food storages, special industrial incentives to SC, ST and minorities, additional incentives to the self-help groups and farmer associations among others would be extended to promote the food processing industry.

Under the new logistics policy, cold storages, dry ports, truck dock parking would be developed. This, the cabinet felt, would generate direct employment to one lakh people and indirect employment to two

lakh people. The government feels that this sector would attract Rs 10,000 crore.

The cabinet approved to set up a dry port (multi model logistic park) in 1,400 acres in the state. On the lines of Concore Integrated Container Depot in the city, the government decided to set up two more depots and 10 integrated logistic parks in the state. The logistics parks would also be developed in every district to help e- commerce companies expand their activities across the state in the future.

