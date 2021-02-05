Telangana Congress MPs ratchet up lobbying for clearance of projects in State

Hyderabad: After giving up hopes on the State government, the three Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Telangana have begun lobbying with the Centre on their own in New Delhi for the clearance and sanction of new highway and other projects in their respective parliamentary constituency. The Congress MPs were in the national capital to attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament and visiting the Union Ministers to seek their active intervention in clearing the pending projects.

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested the latter to increase the security cover to him in the wake of threats from the ruling TRS and the State government. He said that Telangana High Court had faulted State police for not providing adequate protection to him. But, there was no response from the State government. As per the high court's orders, the government should provide 4+4 security with a special vehicle to him. The Congress MP is likely to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat soon against the illegal projects taken up by AP on river Krishna which would create water crisis in his native old Mahabubnagar district.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting construction of the newly declared National Highway from the junction of ORR (Outer Ring Road) at Gowrelly to junction on NH- 30 at Kothagudem, allotment of the NH number and the approval of DPR (Detailed Project Report). The MP met the National Highways Secretary Giridhar in Delhi and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

TPCC President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has also decided to meet the Union Jal Shakti, National Highways and Road Transport and other Central authorities and apprise them of the pending issues in his own constituency.