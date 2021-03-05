Telangana CS Somesh Kumar for massive green drive in GHMC areas

Adarshnagar: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed the officials concerned to take up large scale tree plantation in the GHMC areas and vacant spaces in civic bodies on City's outskirts, besides HMDA.

He was speaking after inspecting several City areas, for raising greenery, along with GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, Director of Municipal Administration Satyanarayana, CCAF Dobrial besides Forest and HMDA officials, an official release said.

The CS and other officials went round BRKR Bhavan, MLA Quarters, Gun Park, Lakdi-ka-Pul, NTR Marg, Fimnagar, Shaikpet Durga, Gachibowli, Rayadurgam, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank. He stated that tree plantation should be launched, as per Chief Minister KCR's orders, in City's vacant spaces, government offices, on either side of highways and near water bodies besides tank bunds.

Somesh Kumar called for division of Hyderabad into sectors using satellite maps for taking up greenery after setting up special committees with officials of Biodiversity, Town Planning and other departments. He made a special mention of plantation on either side of link roads being laid in City, using beautiful saplings to make them pleasing to the eye.

"Flowering and attractive plants should be planted widely in three rows", he remarked, while calling for green drive on either side on the GHMC office-Adarshnagar-Control Room stretch, using beautiful and flowering saplings. The CS wanted the Rayadurgam Tank to be beautified by taking up large scale greenery in and around it. He suggested plantation of gardening saplings in the vacant area of the Government Polytechnic.