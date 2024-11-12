Telangana DGP Dr Jitender calls for stringent measures to prevent Maoist attacks

Hyderabad: Telangana State DGP Dr Jitender emphasised the need for strict measures to prevent any untoward incidents caused by Maoist elements along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The DGP instructed the officers to work in close coordination with border State authorities to enhance security measures.

On Monday, the DGP conducted a coordination meeting along with DGP Intelligence B Shivadhar Reddy officials from MHA, CRPF, and CRPF South sector, greyhounds, and multi-zone-1 IGP.

During the meeting, the attending officers briefed the DGP on the current status of Maoist activities in the border areas.

The discussions focused on the disruptive activities of Maoists who have been hindering the development in agency areas and turning into obstacles for progress. Dr Jitender reiterated the efforts of both the Central and State governments in providing education, healthcare, transportation, and other welfare schemes to the tribal population living in the agency areas of Telangana.

Following the meeting, the DGP and the attending officials visited the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam for a brief darshan.

The meeting reflects the State's commitment to strengthening security measures and fostering development in the Maoist-affected regions, ensuring peace and stability in the border areas. In the meeting, local officials including Chandrasekhar Reddy, district SP Rohit Raju, Mulugu district SP Dr Shabarish, Bhupalpally SP Kiran Khare, greyhounds SP Raghavender Reddy, trainee IPS officers, and others were present.