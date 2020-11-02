Telangana: Educational institutions strictly asked to implement reservation policy

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher educational institutions to ensure proper implementation of the reservation policy for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and Persons with Disabilities in teaching and non-teaching posts besides the admissions into all the courses in the universities and colleges.

A UGC circular to the higher educational institutions said that all the universities and institutions receiving aid from the public funds have to comply with the implementation of the reservation policies of the Centre and the State governments. However, it does not apply to the minority institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution.

Accordingly, all the centrally-funded universities, colleges, institutions are asked to ensure strict compliance of Central orders and rules with regard to reservation in their institutions.

Also, the State universities including its affiliated, constituent colleges and other institutes functioning within the State are asked to follow the percentage of reservation for "SC/ST & OBC as prescribed by the concerned State government." Further, the institutions are asked to display the reservation roster on the institution's website and update the same at regular intervals.

Besides, the institutions are also asked to fill up remaining backlog identified reserved vacancies of the above categories in teaching and non-teaching posts.

The Central and State-funded educational institutions are asked to provide a report along with statistical information in respect of the implementation of the reservation policies in the teaching and non-teaching staff recruitments. And, admissions to all level courses and hostel accommodation during the academic year 2020-21 in a prescribed format and upload the same on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC. The commission also asked the universities to communicate to the constituent and affiliated colleges with regard to implementation of the reservation policy.