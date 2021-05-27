Telangana: Female Giraffe dies of illness in Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

A female giraffe (Bubbly) died in the city's Nehru Zoo on Wednesday. The senior officer said that she had not taken food for four days due to illness and then she has been diagnosed with a lung problem and given proper treatment but she couldn't survive. An animal keeper who went to look after the giraffes early in the morning said Bubbly was found dead. There are currently two male giraffes in the zoo.

There was only one male giraffe in Nehru Zoo till 2019. It was brought to the city in 2009. Born during the time of the tsunami, he was named Tsunami Basant. Authorities made efforts to bring the pair from other zoos, noting that Basant is falling ill with loneliness. A giraffe was brought from abroad by sea but unfortunately died on the way. Then in October 2017, a failed attempt was made to bring a pair of giraffes from the Alipore Zoo in Calcutta. The attempt failed after the female giraffe died while being loaded into a truck. Another giraffe pair arrived in the city in March 2019 from the same zoo. The male giraffe is called Bunty. His age is currently five years. But unfortunately, the four-year-old Bubbly who came along with it is now found dead.