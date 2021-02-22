Telangana: Former MPP's husband murdered in Vikarabad

Unidentified assailants attacked the former MPP's husband and killed him here at Peddemul of Vikarabad on Monday. Previous enmity is suspected to have led to the incident. The victim was identified as Veerappa.



The incident occurred at Hanmapur of Peddemul of the district. Villagers said the murder is suspected fallout of political enmity. Some villagers are said to have noticed the incident but did not dare to rescue the man.

They said that the assailants attacked the former MPP's husband with sticks near a temple in the village and killed him. The assailants are said to be the supporters of the village sarpanch who attacked former MPP Vani Sri's husband.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. They also tightened the security to prevent recurrence of any untoward incidents.