Telangana: GHMC council meeting scheduled on June 29, to discuss on 77 issues

After a long gap, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is ready to hold a council meeting to discuss on after a total of 77 items on the 29th of this month. Prior to this meeting, a special plenary session will be held to approve the budget for the financial year 2021–22. Later, there will be a general assembly as a continuation of it. Among the 77 items included in the agenda, Congress candidate Darpalli Rajasekhar Reddy, who won the Lingojiguda division by-election, will take the oath as a corporator. It is learnt that the BJP corporator who won from that division in the greater Hyderabad elections last December died.



The meeting would discuss on the 77 items including on the topics such as necessary land acquisitions, maintenance of traffic signals at junctions, development of theme parks, construction of box drains, expansion of bus shelters, subways, roads, recruitment of staff for special sanitation management in tourism and commercial areas, extension of engineers' tenure on outsourcing by NAC. Since most of what was previously approved at the Standing Committee meeting has to be approved by the General Body, all the pending items have been included in the agenda as the meeting has not been held for a long time.



It is understood that the government has decided to hold a plenary session virtually before lifting the lockdown. There are opinions that a general meeting may be possible as there is currently no lockdown. However, an official noted that maintaining physical distance is a must as part of covid regulations even after the lockdown is removed, the meeting, which would be attended by about 200 members, could not be held at the GHMC Council hall with physical distance.



Hence the meeting will be held virtually and the new corporator to be sworn in is likely to come to the GHMC headquarters.