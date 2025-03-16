Telangana Government Launches ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam’ to Boost Self-Employment Among BC Youth

Hyderabad: Fostering economic empowerment, the Telangana government has introduced the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, offering financial assistance to unemployed youth from Backward Class (BC) communities. The initiative, which was officially announced on Saturday (March 15, 2025), is designed to promote self-employment and improve the financial stability of eligible individuals.

According to a press release issued by the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana BC Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd, the scheme has been structured to provide targeted support to BC youth across the state. As part of the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had earlier stated that each beneficiary would receive ₹3 lakh to help them establish their own businesses.

While the announcement was met with positive reactions, potential applicants faced hurdles when attempting to access further details. The official OBMMS portal ( https://tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in ) was expected to provide eligibility criteria and scheme details, but these were not visible on the homepage when checked on Saturday night. This has led to concerns regarding the accessibility of crucial information.

Registrations for the scheme will be open from March 17, 2025, to April 5, 2025, via the OBMMS portal. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online, and those requiring assistance can reach out to their respective District BC Welfare Officers or Ex Officio ED BC Corporation officials.

While the scheme holds promise in promoting financial independence among BC youth, the government may need to address technical issues to ensure a seamless application process.