Telangana government told to appoint chairman, members to State BC Commission

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench directed the Telangana government to take immediate steps to fill up the vacancies of the chairman and members to the Telangana BC Commission, issue a notification in this regard and place the same before the court by July 27.

Satyam Reddy, Senior Counsel, informed the bench that since 2019, the BC Commission had become defunct due to non-filling up of vacancies as the term of the earlier chairman and members expired. Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the file pertaining to the filling up of the post of chairman and members to the BC commission was under circulation and the appointments would be done shortly. The matter was adjourned to July 27.