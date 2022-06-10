Telangana Govt may reimpose Covid curbs soon

Hyderabad : In the wake of Telangana registering about 100 Covid positive cases in last few days, the state government is assessing the situation whether there was any need to re-introduce Covid protocols of compulsory wearing of mask and frequent sanitisation of hands. The government is likely to make an announcement on Friday.

Though the authorities had predicted that there would be no fourth wave and stated that Covid was under endemic stage, a study by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) said the susceptible population (07 per cent), which means those who are not infected till now and those not vaccinated may have chances of getting affected.

On Wednesday, the High Court had directed the government to increase the tests to prevent a surge in the cases and directed the government to file the compensation status report before the court on the next date of hearing on June 22.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the state governments asking them not to lower their guard and continue working towards building on the progress made thus for to bring the pandemic situation under control.

The Union Health Secretary said that in the last two weeks an upsurge in cases was noticed. The state governments have been asked to follow the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccine and also wanted them to follow Covid appropriate behaviour diligently and enforcement should be monitored regularly.