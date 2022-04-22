Telangana Govt okays Rs 2,679cr for 3 super-speciality hospitals in city

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday gave administrative sanctions for construction of four super-specialty hospitals in the city including at LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal by releasing Rs 2,679 crore.

The government has also provided autonomy to the hospitals like Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal. These hospitals would be coming up under the aegis of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to the order issued on Thursday, Rs 900 crore would be spent on the hospital in LB Nagar, Rs 882 crore for Sanathnagar and Rs 897 crore in Alwal. This was as part of the government's decision to have hospitals at four directions in the city and the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Gachibowli already exists. The government directed the R&B department to call tenders for construction of the hospitals.

With this decision, the burden on the existing hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania could be decreased.

With the construction of new hospitals, the people coming from the districts for treatment could get better facilities. The hospital in Alwal would help the patients coming from Sangareddy, Siddipet, Adilabad districts. Similarly, the hospital at LB Nagar would be helpful for patients coming from Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet districts. The hospital at Sanathnagar would also help people from the nearby districts.