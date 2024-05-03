Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will end with ‘Cong Dhoondho Yatra’

Bareilly/Budaun : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that his party will get such a drubbing in the election that he will have to take out a ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra’ after June 4.

Shah alleged that Rahul, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya fearing this may alienate their vote bank.

“The ‘shehzade’ (prince) of ‘ghamandia’ INDIA Alliance started his election campaign with Bharat Jodo Yatra but on June 4 (counting day), it will end with a ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra’,” Shah said. “In the first two phases, Congress is nowhere, while Narendra Modi has made a century and taken a lead in the ‘400 race’ (race to 400 seats),” he said.

He said that this election is for ending terrorism and Naxalism and making India the third major economy globally. Shah hit out at the INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party, saying it indulges in dynastic politics, for its president Akhilesh Yadav has given tickets to five members of his family in the current election.



He said that while Akhilesh is contesting from Kannauj and his wife Dimple Yadav is in fray from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav, Aditya Yadav, and Dharmendra Yadav, all three his family members, are contenders from Firozabad, Budaun, and Azamgarh.



“Had he given a ticket to some Yadav youths, it would have been better,” he said. Shah said that for the past 70 years, Congress had been stalling the Ram Temple construction, a task the BJP finished.

“When you made Modi PM for the second time, within five years, we won the case, did the groundbreaking, and performed the consecration ceremony of the temple on January 22.