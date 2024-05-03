Leopard moving around Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad captured

A leopard that had been causing panic in the Shamshabad area for four days has finally been captured. The elusive animal, which was caught on CCTV cameras near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, was seen trying to jump over the fence of the aircraft repair section of the airport on April 27 around midnight.

After receiving the alert from the airport staff, security personnel sprang into action and successfully apprehended the leopard. The authorities had been on high alert following reports of the leopard's presence in the area, leading to a tense situation as they worked to ensure the safety of residents and airport staff.

After a harrowing ordeal that involved drinking water from three ponds, the leopard is now in the custody of the authorities. The capture has brought relief to the local community, who had been living in fear of the big cat's unpredictable movements. Efforts are now being made to relocate the leopard to a safer and more suitable habitat.