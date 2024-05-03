BJP candidate Jindal files papers from Kurukshetra

Chandigarh : BJP candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat Naveen Jindal on Thursday filed his nomination papers.

The 54-year-old was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini when he went to file his nomination papers. Later, he also addressed a public gathering in which his family members and BJP leaders, including the chief minister, were present.



Appealing to the voters of the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency to make Jindal victorious, Chief Minister Saini said the country has been moving ahead on the path of progress during the past ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jindal, who joined the BJP in March after leaving the Congress, was an MP from Kurukshetra between 2004-2014. He faces Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sushil Gupta, among others.



AAP, a constituent of opposition’s INDIA bloc, is contesting the Kurukshetra seat in Haryana while the remaining nine seats in the state are being contested by the Congress. The nomination process for the ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, for which polling will be held on May 25, began on Monday.



The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

