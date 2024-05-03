  • Menu
Audimulapu urges people to make Jagan CM again

YSRCP Kondapi candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh being welcomed by people in Ponnaluru mandal on Thursday
YSRCP Kondapi candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh being welcomed by people in Ponnaluru mandal on Thursday

Kondapi: The YSRCP candidate for the Kondapi Assembly constituency Dr Audimulapu Suresh appealed to the public to support him, and the MP candidate...

Kondapi: The YSRCP candidate for the Kondapi Assembly constituency Dr Audimulapu Suresh appealed to the public to support him, and the MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for the welfare and development of the locals in the constituency.

The villagers of K Agraharam, Chennipadu, and Rajolupadu in Ponnaluru mandal grandly welcomed Suresh for the election campaign on Thursday. Visiting door-to-door, Suresh explained the welfare programmes introduced by the YSRCP government during the last five years and informed them that they have fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto. The welfare programmes will continue, only if the public elected the YSRCP again, and make Jagan Mohan Reddy CM Jagain, he said.

He said that if they vote for the TDP, the Janmabhoomi committees will rule again at ground level, and loot the public money.

