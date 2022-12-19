Telangana Govt urged to bail out distressed junior artistes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Languages and Cultural Department organised 10th Movie and TV Artistes Union Family Festival on Sunday at Ravindra Bharathi auditorium. Cultural programmes like traditional dance, art and other performances left the audiences captivated during the glittering event.

State Languages and Cultural Department director Mamidi Harikrishna graced the occasion as chief guest and while addressing the gathering, he said, "Cinema makes no differences on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Its primary objective is to entertain people. Lakhs of people solely count-on this industry and as a family we all must strive to promote cinema so that it can continue to thrive and flourish for generations."

Explaining that the Covid-19 pandemic has left serious implications over the film industry, he said, "The artists are now living through the financial crises as the whole industry was hit severely by the whiplash of the pandemic that broke out two years ago" and added that shooting activities were significantly reduced as a result of outbreaks, while the artists were left to the tender mercies of the adversities. "In such a situation, the State government should support the industry and come to bail out the junior artists living through the hard knocks. This will help them regain their strength and propel the industry further," he said.

Telangana Movie and Artist Union president Rajasekhar and honorary president Prithviraj are among the notables who turned up at the event. Rajasekhar said that we must hold the responsibility to protect the industry at this difficult chapter. He called upon both the government and the film industry leaders to initiate concerted measures to protect the cinema industry. They also urged the government to support the artists with house sites.

On this occasion, the Telangana Movie Artist Union also launched their new website www.tmtau.org.Telangana State Film Development Corporation chairman Anil Kumar, Telugu Film Workers Federation president C P S N Dora, film director Pradeep, prominent producers and social activists, including Prashant Goud, and others were present.