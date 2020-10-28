Telangana Health department warns against Covid complacency 

Hyderabad : The State health department has cautioned the public against any sort of complacency against covid in the coming weeks. In view of a second wave of virus infection seen in some countries in Europe and in USA, the need of the hour was to be careful and alert, it said.

If people ignore precautions that they have been following for the last six months or so and move in groups, there was every possibility of positive cases escalating, the department warned.

At a review meeting held by senior officials of the department to review the present situation, it was decided to focus on preventing the impact of the second wave in the State. Stress was laid on the coordination of all departments and also taking the help of women groups to sensitise the population.

Also, it was decided to ensure covid test numbers do not fall on Sundays and holidays and if required, the testing center numbers have to be increased.