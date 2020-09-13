Telangana High Court extends virtual hearing till September 26

Hyderabad : The High Court Registrar General A.Venkateshwar Reddy on Saturday released a notification stating that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and looking into the health and safety issues of the stakeholders and request from the advocates, the High Court extended the present practice of virtual and physical hearing of the matters till September 26.



Further, the Full Court headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan decided to extend the physical hearing of the matters in the Karimnagar District Court and to reopen the physical hearing on an experimental basis in Mahaboobnagar, Nalgonda and Warangal districts till September 26.

The Full Court has also decided to reopen the courts partially for physical hearing in Adilabad district, Bhadrachalam and Manuguru of Khammam district.

The judicial units of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad and Medak Districts are directed to take a decision as per the instructions from the Administrative Judges either for a partial reopening of courts for physical hearing or to continue the present virtual hearing.

Moreover, it has also decided to continue the present practice of filing of cases either by way of physical mode or online in all the district courts, the High Court Registrar General stated.