Just In
Telangana holds talks with EV car giant Tesla: Sridhar Babu
States that Telangana government has been keenly following Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India since December, 2023
Hyderabad : With Electric vehicle giant Tesla gearing up to send a team to scout locations in India this month for a potential $2 billion to $3 billion electric car plant, the Congress government has intensified its pursuit of getting Tesla to set up a manufacturing plant in the Telangana State.
In a tweet on X (formerly know as Twitter) on Thursday, Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu stated that Telangana government has been keenly following Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India since December, 2023.
“We have been making all out efforts to bring Tesla to our State. Telangana with its industry-friendly policy, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world-class infrastructure and hassle-free approvals system to enable best-in-class companies like Tesla to do business in Telangana.”
The Minister said the Telangana Industries department and other entities of the Government are continuing the deliberations with the global automotive and clean energy giant Tesla to establish its plant in the State.